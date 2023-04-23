Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 531,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,981,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSEX opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.