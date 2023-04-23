Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Head-To-Head Review

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -45.70% -40.76% Aurora Cannabis -817.07% -62.73% -38.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Aurora Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.78) -2.22 Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.23 -$1.36 billion ($6.04) -0.10

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis. Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aurora Cannabis 0 5 1 0 2.17

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 575.11%. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus target price of $2.03, indicating a potential upside of 227.94%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Aurora Cannabis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.