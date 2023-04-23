MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

INKT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $71.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INKT. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.