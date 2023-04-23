MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %
INKT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $71.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.