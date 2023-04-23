Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.50

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and traded as high as $29.77. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 522 shares.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.