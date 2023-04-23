Mizuho Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $230.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.13.

TSLA opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $344.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

