Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Molecular Templates Price Performance
Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 471.01% and a negative return on equity of 595.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.