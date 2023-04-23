Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 471.01% and a negative return on equity of 595.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 204.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

