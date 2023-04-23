Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $110.05

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and traded as high as $114.95. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $114.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction, which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.