Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Monro by 126.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monro Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $48.29 on Friday. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

