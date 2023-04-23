Morgan Stanley Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $107.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

