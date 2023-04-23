Morgan Stanley Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $20.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

