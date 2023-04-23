Morgan Stanley Raises Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $67.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.