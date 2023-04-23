Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $292.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $293.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

