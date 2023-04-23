MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $590.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $590.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $565.67.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $544.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.90 and a 200-day moving average of $501.89. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

