Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Announces GBX 12 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2023

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Murray International Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Murray International Trust stock opened at GBX 1,358 ($16.80) on Friday. Murray International Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,128 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,379.19 ($17.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,269.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,305.82.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.