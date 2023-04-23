NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.98

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.98 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 47.20 ($0.58). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 47.20 ($0.58), with a volume of 48,836 shares changing hands.

NAHL Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £21.87 million, a PE ratio of 4,720.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

