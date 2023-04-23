National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion.

Metro Trading Up 1.4 %

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.78.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$76.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.30 and a 12-month high of C$78.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.16.

Metro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.