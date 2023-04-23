Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,426 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Shares of PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91. The firm has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.97%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

