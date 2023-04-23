Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Liquidia Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.