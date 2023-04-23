Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

Insider Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

