Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

PG stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

