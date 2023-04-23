Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra raised Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.78.

NFLX stock opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

