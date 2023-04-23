Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $248.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.35 and a 200 day moving average of $222.62. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

