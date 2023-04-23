Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 416.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.