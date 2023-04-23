Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $463.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,122,643. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.