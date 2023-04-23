Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Sun Communities by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 237,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.36. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $190.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

