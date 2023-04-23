Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $55.34 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

