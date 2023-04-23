Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 23,552 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2,180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 56.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after acquiring an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8,956.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after acquiring an additional 266,817 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.89.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $203.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

