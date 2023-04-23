Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

