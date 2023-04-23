Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,082 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

