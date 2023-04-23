Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Hologic by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 142,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $84.06 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

About Hologic



Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

