Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

