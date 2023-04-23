Ocean Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,554 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

