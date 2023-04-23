Ocean Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $234.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

