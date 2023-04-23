OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average is $256.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

