OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,577 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

