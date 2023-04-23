OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

