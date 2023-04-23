OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $500,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,409,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.