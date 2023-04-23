OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

