OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

