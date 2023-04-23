OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 868.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 114,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,351,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

