OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $23,535,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

