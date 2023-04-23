OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.13 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $153.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

