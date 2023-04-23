OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.