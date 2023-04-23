OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

