OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,592 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

