OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.