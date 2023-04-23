OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 10,385 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

