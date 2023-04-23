OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,267 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADM opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

