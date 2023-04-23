OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.07. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

