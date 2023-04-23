OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 350 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.43 and a 200-day moving average of $236.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

